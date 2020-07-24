Irish bond sales to hit upper end of funding range in 2020

Ireland will sell bonds at the upper end of its 20 to 24 billion euro funding range this year, the debt agency said on Friday, after the government announced a fresh 5 billion euro stimulus package to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has raised 20 billion euros in long-term debt so far this year, at an average yield of 0.27% and an average maturity of more than 11 years.

