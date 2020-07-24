Irish bond sales to hit upper end of funding range in 2020

DUBLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Ireland will sell bonds at the upper end of its 20 to 24 billion euro funding range this year, the debt agency said on Friday, after the government announced a fresh 5 billion euro stimulus package to help the economy weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has raised 20 billion euros in long-term debt so far this year, at an average yield of 0.27% and an average maturity of more than 11 years.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.