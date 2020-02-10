Irish banks slump after Sinn Fein's strong election show

Ireland's main index fell as much as 1.2% on Monday morning dragged down by banks after Irish nationalists Sinn Fein secured almost a quarter of first-preference votes in a general election.

(Adds dropped word and fixes typographical error in paragraph 1) LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ireland's main index fell as much as 1.2% on Monday morning dragged down by banks after Irish nationalists Sinn Fein secured almost a quarter of first-preference votes in a general election. Bank of Ireland and AIB Group were among the top fallers in Ireland, sliding about 5% and 3%, respectively in morning trading. "It will take a few days to finish counting the results but longer to negotiate a new government," KBW analyst Daragh Quinn said. "That uncertainty coupled with the potential for a more radical/populist party to enter government will likely weigh on Irish bank performance", he wrote in a note. The left-wing party was ahead of the centre-right Fianna Fail and the Fine Gael party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at in an election analysts described as a seismic shift away from Ireland's century-old, centre-right duopoly. [nL8N2A90CC] (Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan, edited by Julien Ponthus) ((thyagaraju.adinarayan@tr.com; +44 20 7542 7015; Reuters Messaging: thyagaraju.adinarayan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter @thyagu)) Keywords: IRELAND ELECTION/STOCKS (CORRECTED, URGENT)

