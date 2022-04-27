Irish banks make flimsy case for scrapping pay cap

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ireland’s bankers are fed up with lowly pay. That’s the read-across from Bank of Ireland Chief Executive Francesca McDonagh’s resignation. The former HSBC retail banker, who joined in 2017, has been poached by hapless Swiss lender Credit Suisse to run its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. The move is likely to free her from Irish pay restrictions, including a 500,000 euro salary cap, that were introduced after the 2008 financial crash when taxpayers bailed out lenders to the tune of 64 billion euros.

That legacy makes it hard to argue bankers are entitled to outsize salaries and bonuses. The same goes for the sedate nature of their operations – Irish banks are basically retail institutions, without the hairy investment banking components that typically justify juicy rewards. Meanwhile, competition has been reduced to just three with the departure in the last year of Belgium’s KBC and the UK’s Ulster Bank. A housing boom means CEOs don’t need to do much to earn their 500,000 euro pay packet. (By Aimee Donnellan)

