Irish banks agree to three-month loan repayment breaks

Padraic Halpin Reuters
Ireland's five retail banks will implement a loan repayment break of up to three months for businesses and personal customers affected by the spread of coronavirus, their representative body said on Wednesday.

The banks will defer court proceedings for three months, are ready to provide working capital and are committed to ensuring that payment breaks will not adversely affect customers' credit record, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) after a meeting with the finance minister.

