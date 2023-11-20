News & Insights

Irish bank AIB targets 70% green lending by 2030

November 20, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

Written by Padraic Halpin for Reuters ->

DUBLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Irish bank AIB Group AIBG.I has set a target for 70% of new lending to be for environmentally friendly projects or to speed transition to a greener economy, it said on Monday, up from 20% so far this year.

To achieve its goal, the bank has tripled the money allocated for green lending to 30 billion euros ($32.7 billion) from 2024 to 2030.

AIB, one of Ireland's two largest lenders, said it is on track to exhaust its existing 10 billion euro climate action fund by the end of the year, meeting a target set when it last boosted the fund two years ago.

The Irish government set out legally binding climate targets in 2021 for key sectors of the economy to cut overall greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030. It said that would require about 125 billion euros of investment, primarily from the private sector.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.