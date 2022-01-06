Irish 'bad bank' NAMA eyes potential boost to forecast surplus

DUBLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Ireland's state-run "bad bank" on Thursday said it expects to potentially return more cash to the state than the 4.25 billion euros ($4.8 billion) currently forecast by extracting additional value from its remaining portfolio.

Set up in 2009, the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) used 32 billion euros of debt to rid local lenders of 74 billion worth of risky property loans following a banking collapse that tipped the country into an international bailout.

NAMA has so far handed 3 billion euros to the state having cleared all its debt. It forecast in October that its residual portfolio would stand at around 1 billion euros by the end of 2021 and be almost completely offloaded in the next two years.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

