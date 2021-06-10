Irish annual inflation hits two-year high of 1.7%

Irish consumer prices rose at the fastest annual pace in two years in May, up by 1.7%, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Prices had fallen on a year-on-year basis throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning to growth last month. They were 0.1% higher month-on-month with energy, transport, hotel, restaurant and alcohol prices driving the annual rise.

