Irish airline Ryanair finalises delisting from London Stock Exchange

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Irish budget airline Ryanair RYA.I, RYA.L said on Friday it had moved a request with Britain's financial watchdog to delist from the London Stock Exchange LSE.L, after having announced plans earlier this month due to a fall in trading volumes there.

