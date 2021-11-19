Irish airline Ryanair finalises delisting from London Stock Exchange

Corrects day in story to Friday from Thursday

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Irish budget airline Ryanair RYA.I, RYA.L said on Friday it had moved a request with Britain's financial watchdog to delist from the London Stock Exchange LSE.L, after having announced plans earlier this month due to a fall in trading volumes there.

