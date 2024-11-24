Iris Metals Updates Securities Issuance Plan

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Iris Metals Limited has announced an update to their proposed securities issuance, with a revised allotment date now set for December 2, 2024. This adjustment follows a previous announcement, indicating ongoing preparations to place or issue new securities. Investors in the financial market may find this a noteworthy development as it reflects the company’s strategic moves in capital management.

For further insights into AU:IR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.