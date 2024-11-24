Iris Metals Updates Securities Issuance Plan

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.
Iris Metals Limited has announced an update to their proposed securities issuance, with a revised allotment date now set for December 2, 2024. This adjustment follows a previous announcement, indicating ongoing preparations to place or issue new securities. Investors in the financial market may find this a noteworthy development as it reflects the company’s strategic moves in capital management.
