Iris Metals Unveils New Warrants Issue Strategy

Iris Metals Limited has announced a new issue of 20 million warrants, which will expire on February 28, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.40. This strategic financial move, set to be finalized by February 2025, aims to bolster the company’s capital and expand its market presence. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s stock performance and future growth.

