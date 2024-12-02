IRIS Metals Trading Halt for Capital Raising Update

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

IRIS Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities as the company prepares to make an announcement regarding its recent capital raising program. The halt is expected to last until December 5, 2024, or until the announcement is released, offering a potential opportunity for investors to stay tuned for significant updates. This move indicates that IRIS Metals may be gearing up for strategic financial developments.

