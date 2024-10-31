IRIS Metals Suspends Trading Amid Capital Raising Plans

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

IRIS Metals Limited has requested a trading halt on its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange pending a significant announcement related to a capital raising initiative. The halt is expected to last until November 5, 2024, or until the announcement is made public. Investors are keenly watching for the upcoming news as it may influence the company’s stock performance.

