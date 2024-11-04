IRIS Metals Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raising

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

IRIS Metals Limited has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, as the company prepares an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising program. The suspension will remain until the anticipated announcement, expected before the market opens on November 12, 2024. This move signals potential strategic financial developments for the company, drawing interest from investors keen on market movements.

For further insights into AU:IR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.