IRIS Metals Suspends Trading Ahead of Capital Raising

November 04, 2024 — 05:17 pm EST

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

IRIS Metals Limited has announced a voluntary suspension of its securities from trading on the Australian Securities Exchange, as the company prepares an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising program. The suspension will remain until the anticipated announcement, expected before the market opens on November 12, 2024. This move signals potential strategic financial developments for the company, drawing interest from investors keen on market movements.

