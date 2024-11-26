Iris Metals Secures Significant Funding for Lithium Projects

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited is set to receive $8.01 million from a recent share placement, with $2.5 million contributed by Stardust Power. The funds will facilitate the issuance of 32,040,000 ordinary shares, enhancing Iris Metals’ prospects in the battery metals sector, particularly in their lithium-rich South Dakota project. This strategic move positions the company to capitalize on US incentives for locally sourced critical minerals.

