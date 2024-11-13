News & Insights

Iris Metals Partners with Stardust Power for Lithium Ventures

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has entered a 90-day exclusivity agreement with Stardust Power Inc, a Nasdaq-listed developer of battery-grade lithium products. This partnership aims to explore strategic opportunities, including potential investment and a commercial offtake arrangement for lithium production. This move aligns with both companies’ commitment to producing sustainable battery-grade lithium, enhancing Iris Metals’ position in the North American battery materials market.

