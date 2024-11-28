News & Insights

IRIS Metals Faces Transfer Delay in Share Placement

November 28, 2024 — 07:57 pm EST

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

IRIS Metals Limited announced a delay in the $2.5 million funds transfer for its share placement with Stardust Power, due to a transfer error coinciding with the Thanksgiving period in the U.S. Despite this setback, the company remains in discussions with Stardust Power and plans to progress with the securities issuance once funds are received. IRIS Metals continues to keep investors informed about its strategic moves in the lucrative lithium market.

