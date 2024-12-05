Iris Metals Extends Suspension Amid Capital Raising Efforts

Iris Metals Limited (AU:IR1) has released an update.

Iris Metals Limited has announced an extension of its voluntary suspension until December 10, 2024, as it finalizes its capital raising program involving funds from Stardust Power Inc. The company, known for its lithium exploration projects in South Dakota, aims to strengthen its position in the battery metals market. This move highlights Iris Metals’ strategic focus on leveraging US government incentives for locally sourced critical minerals.

