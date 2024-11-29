Iris Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Iris Energy with 31,696 puts trading, or 9x expected. Most active are Jan-25 12.5 puts and 12/27 weekly 10 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 28,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.62, while ATM IV is up over 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 13th.

