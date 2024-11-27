Iris Energy price target raised to $23 from $20 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Iris Energy (IREN) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Based on the firm’s year-end hash rate estimates, Iris is trading on a lower enterprise-value-less-Bitcoin/hash rate multiple than the pure-play Bitcoin miners despite having “legitimate AI/HPC potential,” the analyst tells investors. In addition, Iris is “likely taking over the reins as the low-cost miner amongst our coverage by year-end,” the firm says.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on IREN:
- Iris Energy price target raised to $20 from $14 at Roth MKM
- Iris Energy price target raised to $17 from $15 at Canaccord
- Iris Energy price target raised to $16 from $13 at H.C. Wainwright
- Iris Energy Ltd. Accelerates Bitcoin Mining Expansion
- Iris Energy Accelerates Bitcoin Mining Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.