Iris Energy price target raised to $17 from $15 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Iris Energy (IREN) to $17 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said with one of the best at-scale costs of power versus peers, combined with a BTC spot price of $90K+, the playbook is materially changing for IREN, especially in light of a quite favorable ramp in EH/s this quarter in the midst of the BTC rally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.