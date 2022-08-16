Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Iris Energy Limited's (NASDAQ:IREN) future prospects. Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. With the latest financial year loss of AU$81m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$662m, the US$311m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Iris Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 5 of the American Software analysts is that Iris Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of AU$88m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 93%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict. NasdaqGS:IREN Earnings Per Share Growth August 16th 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Iris Energy's upcoming projects, though, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 18% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Iris Energy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Iris Energy, take a look at Iris Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has Iris Energy's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Iris Energy's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.