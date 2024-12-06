News & Insights

Iris Energy to Issue Convertible Senior Notes

December 06, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.

Iris Energy is preparing to issue 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2030, partnering with U.S. Bank Trust Company as the trustee. This financial move presents an opportunity for investors looking for convertible debt instruments with a set interest rate and potential equity upside. The issuance is structured to balance investor interests with strategic financial planning by the company.

