Iris Energy to Issue Convertible Senior Notes

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Iris Energy is preparing to issue 3.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2030, partnering with U.S. Bank Trust Company as the trustee. This financial move presents an opportunity for investors looking for convertible debt instruments with a set interest rate and potential equity upside. The issuance is structured to balance investor interests with strategic financial planning by the company.
For further insights into IREN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.