Iris Energy (IREN) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 9.69

The average one-year price target for Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) has been revised to 9.69 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 13.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.50% from the latest reported closing price of 6.66 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iris Energy. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IREN is 0.70%, a decrease of 11.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.07% to 8,664K shares. The put/call ratio of IREN is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Platinum Investment Management holds 2,736K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VGI Partners holds 1,186K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,898K shares, representing a decrease of 60.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 28.48% over the last quarter.
Van Eck Associates holds 810K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing a decrease of 29.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 66.11% over the last quarter.
BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 641K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares, representing an increase of 43.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 84.61% over the last quarter.
BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 640K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares, representing a decrease of 11.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IREN by 21.50% over the last quarter.
Iris Energy Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network. Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets entry into regions where there are low-cost, abundant and attractive renewable energy sources, and where the Company can support local communities Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy owns its electrical infrastructure and data centers, providing security and operational control over its assets. Iris Energy also focuses on grid-connected power access which helps to ensure it is able to utilize a reliable, long-term supply of power Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers
