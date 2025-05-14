IRIS ENERGY Earnings Results: $IREN Reports Quarterly Earnings

IRIS ENERGY ($IREN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, missing estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $148,100,000, missing estimates of $162,558,236 by $-14,458,236.

IRIS ENERGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of IRIS ENERGY stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IRIS ENERGY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IREN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/09/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

