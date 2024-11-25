Iris Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Iris Energy (IREN) with 26,281 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 136.20%. May-25 18 calls and 11/29 weekly 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.18. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

