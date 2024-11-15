Iris Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Iris Energy (IREN) with 53,154 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 128.32%. Dec-24 25 calls and Jan-25 15 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 41,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.04. Earnings are expected on November 26th.
