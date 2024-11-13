Iris Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Iris Energy (IREN) with 28,071 calls trading, 1.7x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 14 points to 121.56%. Jan-25 12.5 puts and Nov-24 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

