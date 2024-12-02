Iris Energy Boosts Mining Capacity and Expands Growth

Iris Energy (IREN) has released an update.

Iris Energy has significantly boosted its self-mining capacity by 33% to 28 EH/s following the energization of its Childress Phase 3 substation, and it plans to reach 31 EH/s within this month. The company is accelerating its growth trajectory, aiming for a 50 EH/s capacity by the first half of 2025, positioning itself as a large-scale, low-cost Bitcoin producer with competitive electricity costs. This expansion underscores Iris Energy’s strategic commitment to enhancing its operational efficiency and market presence in the Bitcoin mining sector.

