Iridium's PNT ASIC: A New Catalyst Beyond Satellite Connectivity?

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM is positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly emerging Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) market. The commercial launch of the Iridium PNT ASIC will expand its addressable market and create new recurring revenue opportunities across various industries. Since the chip was unveiled in October 2025, it has been adopted by more than 150 organizations worldwide, spanning multiple industries, including maritime, aviation, telecommunications, defense, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation and critical infrastructure.

The newly launched Iridium PNT ASIC is an ultra-compact chip that provides cryptographically secure positioning and timing through Iridium's global satellite network. Designed to resist jamming and spoofing, it offers trusted location data even in environments where traditional GNSS signals are unreliable, constantly validating signal integrity to ensure accurate positioning information. PNT ASIC is gaining early commercial traction through strategic partnerships. Solace Communications is integrating it into its Vector assured PNT platform, combining GNSS, inertial sensors, LTE, Iridium PNT and Short Burst Data to assess positioning confidence for autonomous and mission-critical applications continuously.

Skyband Systems is also incorporating the ASIC into its M100 aviation navigation platform, enabling aircraft to detect GPS spoofing and jamming while maintaining reliable situational awareness. Iridium's communications business already provides stable recurring cash flows through satellite subscriptions and government contracts. The introduction of the PNT ASIC represents an opportunity to leverage that foundation in a higher-value technology segment.

Can IRDM Stay Ahead in the Intensifying Satellite Race?

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is gearing up for the upcoming launch of BlueBird 11, 12 and 13 satellites following the launch of BlueBird 8, 9 and 10. BlueBird 6, which features an approximately 2,400 square-foot communications array, remains in orbit and operating as expected. BlueBirds 8, 9 and 10 were successfully launched into orbit in June 2026. BlueBirds 11, 12 and 13 are targeted for launch during the first half of August, while next-generation satellites through BlueBird 37 remain in production and assembly. It continues to target roughly 45 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026 with launches expected every one to two months.

Globalstar, Inc. GSAT is advancing the development of its LEO satellite network through the deployment of its HIBLEO-4 satellite replenishment mission. In May 2026, GSAT announced plans to launch the HIBLEO-4 replenishment satellites aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance its current-generation satellite constellation. The mission is designed to replenish Globalstar’s existing LEO network and support the continued delivery of satellite communications services worldwide. In April, Globalstar's XCOM RAN launched an end-to-end private 5G platform built on its O-RAN-based Supercell architecture, enabling physical AI and industrial automation while simplifying enterprise deployment and management.

IRDM Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of IRDM have gained 45.1% in a year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 148.5%.



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From a valuation standpoint, IRDM trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 5.39X, above the industry’s 2.8X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IRDM earnings for 2026 has been marginally revised upward over the past 60 days.



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Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.