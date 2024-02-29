Iridium's (IRDM) Solutions to Enhance ROK's Military Operations

Iridium Communications IRDM announced that the Republic of Korea Ministry of Defense (ROK MOD) will leverage Iridium connectivity for its military operations. The ROK Army will utilize various Iridium products and services, including real-time position tracking for soldiers.

Iridium’s service provider, Arion Communication, and the ROK MOD's Defense Acquisition Program Administration facilitated the implementation by providing over 1,000 Iridium Connected SAT-Position Reporting Equipment (PRE) devices.

The Iridium solutions will likely strengthen the ROK Army's data tracking and communication capabilities as well as improve operational efficiency and tactical awareness. Arion will handle Iridium satellite airtime directly with the ROK MOD.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

The SAT-PRE device supports Iridium Push-to-Talk and Short Burst Data applications, which offers the ROK Army a dynamic handheld communication solution designed for rugged environments.

The Iridium satellite constellation, with its fully crosslinked LEO architecture and global L-band spectrum, offers a competitive advantage over other satellite networks. It is certified for safety of life services and stands out for its reliability and worldwide connectivity. The company is actively collaborating with direct-to-device (D2D) and IoT-focused partners to incorporate its use cases and anticipates testing to commence in 2025, with service expected in 2026.

Iridium provides weather-resilient L-band connectivity and global coverage compared to geostationary systems by leveraging its Low-Earth-Orbit satellite network. Over the past five years, the company's subscriber base witnessed a 15% CAGR. Approximately 900,000 of these clients use satellite messengers and personal trackers for business, government and consumer use. The company is likely to witness increasing adoption of its mid-band as well as benefit from the introduction of a new IoT transceiver late in 2024.

Recently, the company unveiled Project Stardust, marking the evolution of its D2D strategy through the development of a 3GPP 5G standards-based Narrowband-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Non-Terrestrial Network (NB-NTN) service. The installation of Starlink will allow the company to compete with KU and KA Band satellite operators.

Iridium currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 53.1% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 47.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Woodward WWD and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Cadence and Woodward sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.9% in the past 60 days to $5.87. CDNS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%.

Cadence’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%. Shares of CDNS have gained 55.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.2%. Shares of WWD have gained 42% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 2.5% in the past 60 days to $8.54. WTS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 13.5%. Shares of WTS have soared 13.9% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.