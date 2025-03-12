Iridium's Certus 9704 Leveraged by Heimdall for Power Grid Sensors

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM recently announced that Heimdall Power, a pioneering company in grid optimization, has integrated Iridium connectivity into its advanced grid monitoring solutions. By incorporating the Iridium Certus 9704 module, Heimdall Power's Neuron sensors can now transmit critical power line data, including temperature, ground clearance and electric fault localization, from any location directly to the Heimdall Cloud platform, ensuring real-time monitoring and optimization.

The Neuron sensor, often referred to as "The Magic Ball," is an intelligent and adaptable device that enhances power transmission safety, reliability, affordability and sustainability. On average, Heimdall Power’s solutions increase the transmission capacity of existing infrastructure by 40% while delivering comprehensive grid awareness. The Iridium Certus 9704 IoT module, known for its compact size, robust design and seamless integration, enables reliable connectivity in remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable. With access to the Iridium satellite network, Heimdall’s Neuron sensor can now transmit real-time data from anywhere in the world, making it a cost-effective and indispensable tool for power utilities globally.

Iridium Communications Inc Price and Consensus

Iridium Communications Inc price-consensus-chart | Iridium Communications Inc Quote

Management highlighted that the Iridium Certus 9704 module is uniquely suited for the Neuron sensor, allowing Heimdall Power to change the way power lines and grids are managed on a global basis in real-time. With unmatched reliability and innovation, Iridium remains the top choice and industry leader for satellite IoT.

The Iridium Certus 9704 module, equipped with Iridium Messaging Transport (IMT) technology, is specifically designed for satellite IoT applications that require real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making. It facilitates the seamless transmission of data, images and audio messages, serving industrial IoT (IIoT), machine-to-machine (M2M) communications and remote workforce operations. Leveraging Iridium’s global satellite network, the Iridium Certus 9704 ensures two-way, weather-resilient IoT services, providing fast, reliable connections to a wide range of applications worldwide.

On Dec. 12, 2024, Iridium introduced the Certus 9704 IoT module and its Development Kit. The module uses Iridium Messaging Transport technology and is designed for satellite IoT applications, enabling real-time data analysis, analytics and automated decision-making.

IRDM’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Iridium currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have soared 8.8% in the past six months compared with the Satellite and Communication industry's growth of 18.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider in Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Unity Software Inc. U, Compass, Inc. COMP and Atlassian Corporation TEAM. U currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and COMP and TEAM presently carry a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Unity Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.52%. In the last reported quarter, U delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.7%. Its shares have increased 5.3% in the past six months.

COMP’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing in one, with the average surprise being 94.03%. In the last reported quarter, Compass delivered an earnings surprise of 11.11%. Its shares have jumped 33.9% in the past six months.

Atlassian’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 27.87%. In the last reported quarter, TEAM delivered an earnings surprise of 31.51%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 20%. Its shares have jumped 36.9% in the past six months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass, Inc. (COMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.