Is Iridium Stock a Buy as Growth Catalysts Meet a Premium Valuation?

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM combines recurring service revenues with expanding satellite Internet of Things adoption and new platforms for communications, navigation and aviation markets.

Those opportunities strengthen the long-term case, but weaker earnings, higher leverage and transaction uncertainty raise the hurdle for investors. The stock’s premium valuation also leaves less room for execution setbacks.

Iridium's Recurring Revenue Supports the Bull Case

Service revenues increased 4% year over year in the second quarter of 2026 and represented 72% of total revenues. Iridium ended the period with 2.627 million billable subscribers, up 6%, led by commercial Internet of Things growth.

This subscription-heavy mix can provide better visibility than equipment-dependent models. The fixed-fee Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services contract adds government revenue stability, while commercial devices embedded in customer operations can generate recurring network traffic after deployment.

IRDM's New Platforms Expand Its Addressable Markets

The Iridium 9604 combines satellite connectivity, LTE-M cellular access and global navigation satellite system positioning in a compact module. Iridium NTN Direct is designed to extend standardized satellite links to low-cost Internet of Things and consumer devices, while the commercially available positioning, navigation and timing application-specific integrated circuit targets resilient navigation applications.

Full ownership of Aireon adds space-based aircraft surveillance and operational data to the same network supporting communications and hosted payloads. Globalstar, Inc. GSAT is also advancing two-way satellite Internet of Things and direct-to-device services, showing the opportunity and competitive pressure around connected-device markets.

Earnings Pressure Weakens Iridium's Near-Term Case

Second-quarter net income fell to $9.7 million, or 9 cents per share, from $22 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier. Transaction-related expenses reached $14.3 million, while OEBITDA declined 2% to $119.1 million despite 4% revenue growth.



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The quarter also included an earnings miss, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings remains below the 2025 result following downward revisions. Until profitability stabilizes, investors may hesitate to assign additional value to initiatives that have not yet produced material earnings contributions.

Premium Valuation Raises the Bar for Iridium

IRDM trades at a trailing sales multiple above the satellite sub-industry. That premium reflects the value investors place on Iridium’s differentiated global network, recurring service base and expansion into direct-to-device, positioning and aviation services.

A premium can persist when execution supports the growth narrative. It becomes harder to defend when earnings estimates decline and new offerings remain early in commercialization, making adoption, pricing and margin contribution important tests.

Leverage and Deal Risk Complicate the IRDM Story

The Aireon purchase added a $183.4 million seller loan, a $100 million revolver draw and $154.7 million of assumed credit-facility debt. Those obligations followed a second quarter that ended with $1.6 billion of net debt and net leverage of 3.3 times trailing 12-month OEBITDA.

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB plans to acquire Iridium in a cash-and-stock transaction expected to close in mid-2027. The deal brings closing conditions, merger costs, operating restrictions and potential termination-fee exposure, while the end of Iridium’s share-repurchase program removes one capital-return lever.

Iridium's Ratings Favor Patience Over Chasing

Iridium’s recurring revenues and new platforms support a credible long-term opportunity, but the premium valuation, softer earnings and added financial commitments favor a wait-and-assess approach rather than an aggressive entry.

IRDM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its Growth Score of C is offset by a Value Score of D, a Momentum Score of F and a VGM Score of F. The mix indicates that growth characteristics are not matched by favorable valuation or momentum traits, supporting patience while investors monitor execution and transaction progress. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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