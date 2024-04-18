News & Insights

Markets
IRDM

Iridium Reiterates FY24 Service Revenue Growth Outlook - Update

April 18, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reiterated its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company still projects service revenue growth of 4 to 6 percent, compared to the $584.5 million reported in 2023.

On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $799.30 million for the year.

The Board of Directors plans to increase the quarterly dividend by 5.8 percent to $0.14 per share starting with the second quarter 2024 dividend.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.