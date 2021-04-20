Iridium Reiterates FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reiterated its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company continues to project total service revenue growth of approximately 3 percent, compared to the $463.1 million reported in 2020.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $605.20 million for the year.

"We feel very good about Iridium's ability to accelerate service revenue growth over the balance of the year based upon the positive feedback and activity we are seeing with our business partners," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.

