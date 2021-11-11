Iridium (IRDM) Ups the Ante With Iridium Certus 100 Service Launch

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM recently hit a significant milestone in the field of satellite communications with the launch of the avant-garde Iridium Certus 100 "midband" service. The offering is commercially accessible for government customers, land mobile, and maritime. The company also unveiled the SkyLink by Blue Sky Network and LT-4100 by Lars Thrane products. These are some of the first few Iridium Connected midband partner products as part of this much-awaited move.



Iridium Certus 100 has been specifically designed to offer reliable global connectivity for vessels, vehicles, and aircraft. Equipped with robust capabilities, the solution meets the size and performance requirements that make it ideal for mobile and portable operations such as real-time asset control and workforce communications. The newly launched products are weather-resilient and provide IP data speeds up to 88 Kbps for better connectivity.



These products have been designed to address the growing market demand for new satellite communications solutions that are compact, battery or line-powered mobile equipment, capable of providing high-quality voice services and two-way IP data. SkyLink by Blue Sky Network is a dual-mode data management solution for IoT, land, sea, and air applications that delivers next-gen satellite connectivity, irrespective of the location.



Iridium’s shares have returned 35.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 37.8% in the past year.

With an augmented coverage, SkyLink offers business efficiency. The adaptive solution is ideal for mid-sized vessels, government and military aviation, and remote monitoring stations. The LT-4100 by Lars Thrane is a maritime satellite communication product that leverages Iridium Certus 100 services. This single antenna cable solution involves hassle-free installation and can function even in rugged environments with temperatures ranging from -40 to +55°C.



With an exceptional performance, it is mainly designed for professional mariners associated with workboats and deep-sea fishing. Iridium Certus 100 is also compatible with its partner-built data compression technologies. The innovative technology enables it to support low-resolution video transmission for monitoring applications. Apart from SkyLink and LT-4100, other products that will soon be commercially available in the market include RockREMOTE from Ground Control, McQ CONNECT, Flylogix UAV system, and the NAL Research Quicksilver (QS-100).



Supported by an efficient operating model, Iridium expects to continue benefiting from a highly lucrative recurring service revenue base driven by subscriber growth and mobile penetration. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company believes in the philosophy of delivering cost-effective and competitive broadband services through its Iridium Certus technology. Its commercial business is the main source of long-term growth as it serves a diversified customer base in various regions. Further, the company’s strong product portfolio is expected to boost the top line in the long run.



