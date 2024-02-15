Iridium (IRDM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported $194.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $0.30 for the same period compares to -$0.01 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $193.25 million, representing a surprise of +0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +900.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data : $45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.63.

: $45 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $45.63. ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.12 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.35.

: $7.12 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.35. Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service : 2,134 thousand compared to the 2,146.49 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,134 thousand compared to the 2,146.49 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. ARPU - Commercial - Broadband : $294 compared to the $309.50 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $294 compared to the $309.50 average estimate based on two analysts. Net Billable Subscriber Additions - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service : 40 thousand versus 52.74 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 40 thousand versus 52.74 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Total Billable Subscribers : 2,279 thousand compared to the 2,286.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2,279 thousand compared to the 2,286.43 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $31.07 million versus $18.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.4% change.

: $31.07 million versus $18.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.4% change. Revenue- Service : $148.01 million compared to the $151.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year.

: $148.01 million compared to the $151.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.2% year over year. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $15.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60.1%.

: $15.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $23.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -60.1%. Service Revenue- Commercial : $121.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $124.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

: $121.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $124.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.2%. Service Revenue- Government : $26.50 million versus $26.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.

: $26.50 million versus $26.51 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Service revenue- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service: $15.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Shares of Iridium have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.