Iridium (IRDM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported revenue of $212.94 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $219.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was +3.72%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data : $49.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.63.

: $49.00 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $47.63. ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.70 versus $7.59 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.70 versus $7.59 estimated by four analysts on average. Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service : 2.42 million compared to the 2.44 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.42 million compared to the 2.44 million average estimate based on four analysts. Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service : 121 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 127.06 thousand.

: 121 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 127.06 thousand. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $17.03 million compared to the $22.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year.

: $17.03 million compared to the $22.16 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.2% year over year. Revenue- Service : $158.85 million versus $158.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.

: $158.85 million versus $158.43 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $37.06 million compared to the $39.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.

: $37.06 million compared to the $39.08 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue : $131.23 million compared to the $131.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year.

: $131.23 million compared to the $131.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.1% year over year. Revenue- Service- Government service revenue : $27.63 million versus $27.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

: $27.63 million versus $27.23 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service : $13.45 million compared to the $15.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year.

: $13.45 million compared to the $15.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.7% year over year. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Government : $35.36 million compared to the $37.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.

: $35.36 million compared to the $37.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Commercial: $1.7 million compared to the $2.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.3% year over year.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Iridium have returned -6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

