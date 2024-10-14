Iridium (IRDM) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications (IRDM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2100%. Revenues are expected to be $205.68 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Iridium metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Subscriber equipment' to come in at $22.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Service' will reach $157.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Engineering and support service' to reach $25.96 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Service Revenue- Commercial' will reach $130.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Commercial - Voice and data' reaching $46.31. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $46.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU - Commercial - IoT data' should come in at $7.56. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.90.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'ARPU - Commercial - Broadband' of $280.57. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $322.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Net billable Subscriber Additions' will reach 99.82 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95 thousand.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Billable Subscribers' at 2,512.69 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.24 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Billable Subscriber Additions - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' stands at 98.04 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 94 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service' will likely reach 143.78 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 142 thousand.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service' should arrive at 2,368.91 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.09 million.



Shares of Iridium have experienced a change of +9.6% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IRDM is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

