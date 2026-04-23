Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Iridium Communications (IRDM) reported revenue of $219.06 million, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $220.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.51%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -26.15%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

ARPU - Commercial - IoT data : $7.63 versus $7.74 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $7.63 versus $7.74 estimated by four analysts on average. Total Billable Subscribers : 2.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.54 million.

: 2.56 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2.54 million. Billable Subscribers - Total commercial voice and data, IoT data and Broadband service : 2.43 million compared to the 2.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2.43 million compared to the 2.42 million average estimate based on four analysts. Billable Subscribers - Total government voice and data and IoT data service : 121 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 119.71 thousand.

: 121 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 119.71 thousand. Revenue- Subscriber equipment : $20.22 million versus $22.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change.

: $20.22 million versus $22.47 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.6% change. Revenue- Service : $158.03 million versus $158.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.

: $158.03 million versus $158.42 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change. Revenue- Engineering and support service : $40.81 million compared to the $39.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

: $40.81 million compared to the $39.17 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue : $130.4 million versus $131.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.

: $130.4 million versus $131.67 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change. Revenue- Service- Government service revenue : $27.63 million compared to the $27.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year.

: $27.63 million compared to the $27.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.3% year over year. Revenue- Service- Commercial service revenue- Hosted payload and other data service : $14.78 million compared to the $15.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year.

: $14.78 million compared to the $15.2 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.6% year over year. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Government : $39.47 million compared to the $37.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.

: $39.47 million compared to the $37.17 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year. Revenue- Engineering and support service- Commercial: $1.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18%.

Here is how Iridium performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Iridium here>>>

Shares of Iridium have returned +36.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.