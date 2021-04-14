Iridium (IRDM) PTT Devices Boost Indonesia's Connectivity Demands

In a bid to tackle challenges related to remote connectivity, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM has joined forces with the Republic of Indonesia's government to deploy 500 Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices. Dubbed Icom IC-SAT100, the PTT devices will aid government personnel to seamlessly conduct search and rescue missions during emergencies or in case of natural disasters, thereby providing uninterrupted satellite connectivity on a real-time basis.



The device is perfect for supporting communications on-the-move applications across the Asian country's varied island landscapes. Markedly, the deployment has been made possible with the help of PT Amalgam Indocorpora, a service provider of Iridium. Currently, the North Jakarta-based telco caters to accretive connectivity demands on the back of Iridium Certus and IoT solutions, apt for situational awareness.



It is worth mentioning here that Iridium’s mobile and satellite communication network capitalizes on the advanced interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide global reach of its services across numerous territories. In sync with this, the recent installation of PTT devices is likely to not only deliver operational security and safety but also narrow the connectivity gap by providing a truly global coverage, including the remote areas.



Given Indonesia’s topology, establishing an up-to-date land-mobile radio (LMR) network infrastructure is pretty challenging. Iridium’s Icom IC-SAT100 PTT devices effortlessly solves the problem with cost-effective real-time satellite communications. The IC-SAT100 is a compact, military standard handset that is equipped with a high audio speaker for enhanced communications.



With an end-to-end AES-256 encryption, the avant-garde PTT device keeps both personnel and assets connected at all times, unlike traditional LMR networks. Notably, the IC-SAT100 operates solely on Iridium PTT services and is inter-operable with the entire portfolio of Iridium Partner PTT products to ensure global connectivity.



At a time when majority of the industries are upgrading their communications framework for smooth operations, Iridium’s partnership with Indonesia’s government comes as an added bonus. Notably, the McLean, VA-based company is committed to expanding its target markets through the development of new products and services. Driven by such positive endeavors, the deployment is expected to improve communications resiliency across Indonesia while elevating Iridium’s position as a satellite communications provider across various industry verticals.



Moving forward, Iridium aims to continue benefiting from a highly lucrative recurring service revenue base driven by subscriber growth and mobile penetration. With an efficient operating model, the company provides unparalleled mission-critical communications and maintenance services to the military branches of the Department of Defense.



It believes in the philosophy of delivering cost-effective and competitive broadband services through its highly-lauded Iridium Certus technology. Its commercial business is the main source of long-term growth as it serves a diversified customer base in various regions. Further, the company’s strong product portfolio is expected to boost the top line in the long run.



Iridium surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the positive surprise being 49.6%, on average. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has soared 82.8% compared with 49.8% growth of the industry in the past year.





