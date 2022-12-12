Iridium (IRDM) Launches First Quarterly Dividend Program

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM has initiated a quarterly dividend program to maximize shareholder value. Iridium’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share.

The dividend will be paid out on Mar 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Mar 15, 2023. The company plans to pay a regular quarterly dividend, which is subject to the Board’s approval.

The company has been consistently making efforts to reward its shareholders through share repurchase programs that have totaled approximately $600 million. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had shares worth $187.2 million under the repurchase program.

The company had repurchased about $413 million worth of shares at the end of third-quarter 2022.

The company anticipates using current and future cash earned from operations to pay further cash dividends. It has a cash ratio of 1.73, which indicates the company's ability to repay its short-term debt with cash or cash and cash equivalents. As of Sep 30, the company had $218.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company also expects a target leverage range of 2.5-3.5 times operational EBITDA at the end of 2023.

Headquartered in McLean, VA, Iridium is the only satellite communications company that offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications. The company delivers reliable and low-latency communications services to businesses, consumers, wireline and wireless telecommunications operators and Internet service providers.

The company revised its outlook for 2022 owing to strong quarterly results. IRDM expects service revenues to increase between 8% and 9% in 2022 against the earlier guidance of 7%-9% growth in 2022

The company reported earnings of 2 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly revenues were $184.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be attributed to higher demand for equipment and momentum in engineering and support projects. The top line surpassed the consensus mark by 1.8%.

At present, Iridium carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 24.6% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 12%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

