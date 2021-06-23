Iridium (IRDM) Boosts Satellite Broadband Services With Certus 200

Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM recently augmented its product portfolio with the commercial launch of a powerful connectivity platform in the L-Band spectrum. Dubbed Iridium Certus 200, this new broadband service offering is likely to fortify the satellite communications firm’s market presence with improved maritime and land-mobile applications. The company further expects to offer similar such services for the aviation market later this year.



With an operating frequency range of 1–2 GHz, the L-Band is used in various applications such as radars, global positioning systems, radio, telecommunications and aircraft surveillance. It is also used in terrestrial wireless connections like mobile phones and in GPS satellites. Unlike other broadband services available within the L-Band airwaves, Iridium Certus 200 leverages upgraded satellite constellation to offer uncompressed transmission speeds of up to 176 Kbps. In addition, it offers a maximum of three high-quality voice lines through a small, lightweight and cost-effective antenna, making it an ideal choice for a plethora of specialized broadband, mid-band and narrowband applications.



Thales VesseLINK 200 and Thales MissionLINK 200 are the first two products that will be available in the market under Iridium Certus 200 portfolio for maritime and land-based applications, respectively. Ideal for leisure yachts, fishing vessels, autonomous watercraft, ferries, tugboats, dredgers and patrol boats, Thales VesseLINK 200 supports a myriad of connected ship applications. These include vessel monitoring systems, IoT and sensor data collection and transmission along with conventional business applications like web browsing, email, voice calling and chat functions. This lightweight low-maintenance equipment is fitted out with all the primary vessel communication needs and offers affordable satellite connectivity for mariners.



On the other hand, Thales MissionLINK 200 supports both mobile and fixed site applications and enables live communications-on-the-move solution through its low-latency and weather-resilient network. It is a strategic fit for field workforce management for fleets, remote asset control requiring IP connectivity, voice communications and back-up connectivity through a satellite communications network. It supports a partner ecosystem, connecting enterprises, governments, people and applications through a user-friendly interface that can be managed from a smartphone or tablet. Operating through Iridium's 66 Low-Earth Orbit satellites, the product utilizes omni-directional antennas that automatically connect with the closest satellite wherever positioned in the sky, simplifying the set-up and ease of use for a cost-effective business communication.



Markedly, Iridium’s mobile and satellite communication network leverages the advanced interlinked mesh architecture of 66 operational satellites to provide global reach of its services across numerous territories. The company believes in the philosophy of delivering cost-effective and competitive broadband services through its highly-lauded Iridium Certus technology. The technology delivers a wide array of services, ranging from voice to a high-throughput L-band data connection to meet the burgeoning demands of customers. The company has also teamed up with Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Web Services to create a cloud-based solution, Iridium CloudConnect, to bolster global coverage for IoT applications.



The mobile and satellite communications services provider’s commercial business is considered as the primary driver of long-term growth. It serves a diversified customer base and sectors such as maritime, aviation, government, utilities, oil and gas, mining, heavy equipment, construction and transportation with its unique L-band satellite network. The commercial services form an essential component of its communications and business infrastructure, and the introduction of Iridium Edge Solar is likely to fortify this business.



Despite the macroeconomic headwinds caused by COVID-19 pandemic, Iridium has emerged as a strong player on the back of its resilient business model. The company anticipates service revenues to grow 3% year over year in 2021.



