Iridium (IRDM) Boosts Arctic Connectivity With Unique Technologies

With a record of delivering reliable communications in the Arctic region for more than 20 years, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM recently unveiled Operation Arctic Lynx. This two-plus week period expedition, which commenced from Jun 11, is primarily focused on demonstrating the on-field feasibility of Iridium Connected weather resilient satellite communications technology in the polar regions.



This series of partnership-driven field exercises mainly focus on accelerating the deployment of such avant-garde technologies at locations between 60- and 82-degrees north latitude. Markedly, this ambitious project involves the participation of more than 20 esteemed organizations. These include U.S. federal agencies, Canadian government organizations, scientific research organizations and U.S. Department of Defense, to name a few.



Notably, Iridium is touted as the sole network provider that offers a truly global coverage, thanks to its next-gen satellite communications technologies. Its crosslinked mesh architecture, when integrated with L-band positioning, enable low latency, weather-resilient communications in the Arctic region with expanded coverage.



Moreover, Iridium’s global constellation is supported by an augmented ground infrastructure that facilitates seamless network operations and creates new benchmark in the global satellite industry by reaching remote places with stronger signals.



As part of the Iridium Connected line of technologies, trailblazing platforms like Iridium Certus, beyond-visual-line-of-sight capabilities enabling real-time command and control for drones, Iridium Push-To-Talk and unattended sensors, which are capable of monitoring environmental conditions, are being leveraged as part of this scientific expedition.



In fact, these solutions, which are equipped with remote communications capabilities, will be installed through a combination of on-base, at-the-halt, communications-on-the-move and remote environment applications. This upgraded constellation, in turn, will help in strengthening interoperability on a real-time basis, thereby driving day-to-day operational activities of NGOs, civil enterprises and government in the polar regions.



Markedly, the project will end on Jun 26. The latest move is likely to prove advantageous for Iridium by boosting Arctic and Antarctic communications capabilities supported by its unique technologies.



Iridium expects to continue benefiting from a highly lucrative recurring service revenue base driven by subscriber growth and mobile penetration. With an efficient operating model, the McLean, VA-based company provides unparalleled mission-critical communications and maintenance services to the military branches of the Department of Defense.



It believes in the philosophy of delivering cost-effective and competitive broadband services through its highly-lauded Iridium Certus technology. Its commercial business is the main source of long-term growth as it serves a diversified customer base in various regions. Further, the company’s strong product portfolio is expected to boost the top line in the long run.



Iridium surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the surprise being 38.9%, on average. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 47.7% compared with 30.5% growth of the industry in the past year.



