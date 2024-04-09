Iridium Inks 5-Year Contract With L3Harris For Iridium Satellite Time And Location Service

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) announced Tuesday a new five-year commercial contract with L3Harris Technologies (LHX) for the Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) service.

Under the terms, Iridium will provide the STL service to more than three dozen L3Harris-operated communications network backbone nodes and a similar number of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facilities throughout the U.S. It will provide a resilient timing sync service to data center facilities across the U.S.

L3Harris owns and operates a private nationwide network for the FAA, providing voice, data, and video communications for the National Airspace System operations and mission support functions.

The Iridium STL service is a vital component of the overall network timing architecture that removes dependencies on GPS as a primary timing source.

Compact devices provided by Adtran's Oscilloquartz division that receive Iridium STL signals are also included in the solution for L3Harris.

