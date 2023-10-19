News & Insights

Markets
IRDM

Iridium Communications Q3 Operational EBITDA Rises; Updates 2023 Outlook

October 19, 2023 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) posted a third quarter net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.02 per share, prior year. The company said the net loss was primarily the result of costs incurred in connection with the successful refinancing of Iridium's credit facility during the quarter. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.03, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Operational EBITDA, or OEBITDA was $121.3 million, a year-over-year increase of 12%.

"Iridium continues to enjoy strong subscriber momentum and broad-based revenue growth across its commercial business lines, which drove record operational EBITDA," said Matt Desch, CEO.

Total revenue was $197.6 million, up 7% from last year, while service revenue grew 9% from the year-ago period. Service revenue, which represents primarily recurring revenue from Iridium's growing subscriber base, was 77% of total revenue. Analysts on average had estimated $200.09 million in revenue.

The company ended the quarter with 2,236,000 total billable subscribers, compared to 1,973,000 for the year-ago period. Total billable subscribers grew 13% year-over-year, driven by growth in commercial IoT.

For 2023, the company now expects: total service revenue growth of approximately 10%; and OEBITDA of between $460 million and $465 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IRDM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.