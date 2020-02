(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company projects service revenue growth between 6 percent and 8 percent, and OEBITDA between $355 million and $365 million. OEBITDA for full year 2019 was $331.7 million.

