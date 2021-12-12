Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. So after glancing at the trends within Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), we weren't too hopeful.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Iridium Communications:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.013 = US$41m ÷ (US$3.2b - US$93m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Iridium Communications has an ROCE of 1.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Telecom industry average of 8.8%.

NasdaqGS:IRDM Return on Capital Employed December 12th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Iridium Communications compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Iridium Communications.

So How Is Iridium Communications' ROCE Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Iridium Communications. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.3% that they were earning five years ago. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Iridium Communications becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Iridium Communications is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. The market must be rosy on the stock's future because even though the underlying trends aren't too encouraging, the stock has soared 310%. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Iridium Communications and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

