Iridium Communications Lowers FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) lowers its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, given the current global shutdown and macroeconomic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects only a growth in total service revenue, compared to the previous growth projection between 6 and 8 percent.

