Markets
IRDM

Iridium Communications Lowers FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) lowers its total service revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020, given the current global shutdown and macroeconomic uncertainties amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects only a growth in total service revenue, compared to the previous growth projection between 6 and 8 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRDM

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular