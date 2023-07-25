Iridium Communications (IRDM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.62, changing hands as low as $50.11 per share. Iridium Communications Inc shares are currently trading off about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IRDM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IRDM's low point in its 52 week range is $40.2392 per share, with $68.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.78.
