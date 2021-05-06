Iridium Communications Inc.'s (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has exhibited strong share price growth in the past few years. However, its earnings growth has not kept up, suggesting that there may be something amiss. The upcoming AGM on 12 May 2021 may be an opportunity for shareholders to bring up any concerns they may have for the board’s attention. One way that shareholders can influence managerial decisions is through voting on CEO and executive remuneration packages, which studies show could impact company performance. From the data that we gathered, we think that shareholders should hold off on a raise on CEO compensation until performance starts to show some improvement.

Comparing Iridium Communications Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Iridium Communications Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.0m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 14% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$957k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$2.7m. This suggests that Matt Desch is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Matt Desch also holds US$18m worth of Iridium Communications stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$957k US$927k 24% Other US$3.1m US$2.6m 76% Total Compensation US$4.0m US$3.5m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 24% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 76% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Iridium Communications more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Iridium Communications Inc.'s Growth

Iridium Communications Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 89% a year over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 2.2% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Iridium Communications Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 213% over three years, Iridium Communications Inc. has done well by shareholders. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Although shareholders would be quite happy with the returns they have earned on their initial investment, earnings have failed to grow and this could mean returns may be hard to keep up. In the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any concerns with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 3 warning signs for Iridium Communications (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

